Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Square plans to make hardware wallet for bitcoin

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w1QoP_0are0ev300
Representations of the Bitcoin cryptocurrency are seen in this illustration picture taken June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su/Illustration/File Photo

July 9 (Reuters) - Square Inc (SQ.N) will make a hardware wallet for bitcoin, the payments company confirmed in a tweet on Thursday shortly before U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren flagged growing risks posed to consumers and financial markets by the cryptocurrency market.

Bitcoin wallets can be stored offline or online at cryptocurrency exchanges, venues where bitcoin can be bought and sold for traditional currencies or other virtual coins.

With a non-custodial wallet, you have sole control of your private keys, which in turn control your cryptocurrency and prove the funds are yours. With a custodial wallet, another party controls your private keys. Most custodial wallets are web-based exchange wallets.

"We have decided to build a hardware wallet and service to make bitcoin custody more mainstream...", Jesse Dorogusker, head of hardware at Square said in a twitter thread.

Many companies have emerged to serve a growing need to protect their assets from online theft.

Last month, Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey hinted in a tweet that the company was considering creating a non-custodial hardware wallet for bitcoin. Dorsey is also the chief executive of Twitter Inc. read more

Cryptocurrencies reached a record capitalization of $2 trillion in April, but U.S. oversight of the market remains patchy.

Warren, a former U.S. presidential candidate, on Thursday raised concerns in a letter to Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler, in an effort that could help lay the groundwork for legislation to regulate the fast-growing cryptocurrency market. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Reuters

Reuters

147K+
Followers
178K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dorsey
Person
Gary Gensler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Square Inc#Wallets#Twitter Inc#Cryptocurrencies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Twitter
News Break
U.S. SEC
Related
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

Is It Smart To Buy DOGE Now?

Dogecoin whipsawed over the weekend, with the meme cryptocurrency meeting resistance at $0.20 and failing to stay above that. Why is DOGE still dropping? Is it smart to buy the cryptocurrency now at its low?. Article continues below advertisement. Dogecoin is almost 75 percent below its 52-week high, while Bitcoin...
Stocksinvestmentu.com

Why is Crypto Going Down and Will it Recover?

Why is crypto going down after outperforming projections earlier in the year? This is a question that many analysts and experts are considering at the moment. Bitcoin’s volatility is causing uncertainty in the crypto market that has forced investors into tough decisions with their portfolios. Why is Crypto Going Down?...
MarketsPosted by
pymnts

Bitcoin Daily: SoftBank To Invest $75M In PayPal Co-Founder-Backed Crypto Exchange Bullish; Judge Lets Ripple Question Ex-SEC Director In XRP Case

SB Northstar, which is an investment arm for SoftBank, has agreed to an investment of $75 million in Bullish, the Block.one subsidiary crypto exchange, CoinDesk writes. Bullish has been valued at $9 billion. The company is set to go public before the year's end. It will be done through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with Far Peak Acquisition.
CurrenciesPosted by
Coinspeaker

Crypto Experts: Bitcoin (BTC) Will Replace Fiat by 2040

Nearly 50% of respondents in the survey expect Bitcoin to overtake global finance by 2040, calling it hyperbitcoinization. It will be interesting to see whether if Bitcoin can overtake the traditional financial market in the next two decades. The world’s largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) has been constantly trading under pressure....
Stocksdecrypt.co

Robinhood Warns of Expected Drop in Crypto Revenue

Robinhood filed updated details about its impending IPO on Monday. The company predicted trading revenue would fall, especially from crypto. Robinhood disclosed on Monday that it intends to raise over $2 billion in its forthcoming initial public offering and that it will sell its shares—up to 35% of which will be reserved for its customers—at around $40.
StocksFortune

Robinhood seeks a $35 billion valuation in its IPO

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Robinhood Markets Inc. is seeking a valuation of $35 billion in its initial public offering, just short of the highest analyst projections, as the free trading app advances toward a debut likely to draw in buyers from its own novice investor base.
Marketsinvesting.com

Osprey Funds CEO says US will approve Bitcoin ETF in 2022 ‘at earliest’

Osprey Funds CEO says US will approve Bitcoin ETF in 2022 ‘at earliest’. The CEO of Osprey Funds — the issuer of over-the-counter Bitcoin trust OBTC —isn’t holding his breath for a Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF) approval in the United States this year. Speaking to Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre...
MarketsCoinDesk

Market Wrap: Sentiment Away From Risk Sends Bitcoin Toward $30K

Digital-asset funds have attracted capital over the past two weeks, albeit at a slower pace as investors remain cautious after the crypto crash in May. It appears that investors are warming up to ether, which saw a third consecutive week of inflows, totaling $11.7 million, according to a report by CoinShares.
MarketsNEWSBTC

Why This Token Thrives With A 38% Profit While Bitcoin And Ethereum Bleed

Algorithmic currency protocol OlympusDAO (OHM) has been outperforming Bitcoin and Ethereum despite the recent downtrend. In the 7-day and 30-day charts, OHM records a 38% and 126% profit, respectively. A report published by Delphi Digital concludes that OHM has been displaying countercyclical behavior. As reported by NewsBTC back in April,...
Marketsdecrypt.co

'Vast Majority' of Institutions Will Own Crypto by 2026: Fidelity

Fidelity Digital Assets provides crypto custody services. Image: Shutterstock. A survey from Fidelity Digital Assets found 90% of institutional investors planned to own crypto by 2026. Interest is strongest in Asia, but investors in Europe and the U.S. are becoming more bullish as well. The number of institutional investors—wealth managers,...
MarketsCoinDesk

Ether Falls Toward $1.7K as Bitcoin’s Price Drop Weighs on Broader Market

The native token of Ethereum’s blockchain is trading near $1,758 at press time, down 6% on a 24-hour basis. The cryptocurrency touched a three-week low of $1,721 early today, having peaked above $4,000 in May, according to CoinDesk 20 data. Other prominent altcoins like XRP, cardano, uniswap, chainlink, and stellar are nursing declines around 10%. Bitcoin, the crypto market leader, is down 5% at $29,700.
StocksCoinDesk

Institutional Demand for Bitcoin Remains Weak: Glassnode

Also contributing to the bearish case for bitcoin is the performance of the Grayscale (GBTC) bitcoin trust share price. The GBTC shares continued to trade last week at a notable discount to the fund’s net asset value, ranging between 11% and down to 15.3%, demonstrating lackluster demand for the cryptocurrency, according to Glassnode.
Stocksu.today

UBS CEO Has No Bitcoin FOMO, Says Crypto Is Untested Asset Category

Ralph Hamers, CEO of UBS Group AG, a Swiss-based multinational investment bank, has spoken to Bloomberg TV about the recent earnings of the bank, growth in the U.S., cryptocurrencies and some other stuff. When the conversation turned to crypto, Hamers admitted that UBS customers ask about digital assets frequently. Some...
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

JP Morgan Wealth CEO Says Clients See Bitcoin as Asset Class to Invest In

JP Morgan Asset & Wealth Management CEO Mary Callahan Erdoes says the banking giant’s clients see bitcoin as an asset class and “want to invest.”. The remarks came in a video clip from "Bloomberg Wealth with David Rubenstein” released Tuesday by the media outlet, but that was first recorded on June 7.
CurrenciesPosted by
Forbes

Bitcoin Slides Toward $30,000 | New Crypto Funding Record

BITCOIN STALLS AS BINANCE FACES MORE REGULATORY QUESTIONS. Not a great week for bitcoin as it’s squeezing into a tight consolidation range in the low-$30,000s. The cryptocurrency, promoted as a hedge against inflation but still seen as a risky asset, took a dip on Tuesday, following a Labor Department report of an accelerating inflation. “Overall, the risk of downside below $30,000 on bitcoin is much higher now than what it was in the months of May and June,” writes Pankaj Balani, CEO of crypto derivatives platform Delta Exchange, in a note shared with Forbes. As of Friday morning, bitcoin is changing hands at a price below $32,000.
Stocksdecrypt.co

ARK Invest Buys Another $54M in Bitcoin-adjacent Square Stock

ARK focuses on investments in disruptive innovation. Image: Shutterstock. New York-based investment firm ARK Invest snapped up 225,937 shares of Jack Dorsey’s Square during last Friday’s trade. According to data shared by ARK Investment in its latest newsletter, the purchase was made through the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) and the...

Comments / 1

Community Policy