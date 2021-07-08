Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles Tsuzumi Mansion Story Gameplay Trailer

Demon Slayer's second season is set to arrive later this year, with the anime looking to continue the events that transpired in the insanely popular first movie in the Mugen Train, but Viz Media is looking to expand on the universe created by Koyoharo Gotouge with some new side stories to hit North America next year. Dubbed Demon Slayer Gaiden, the manga spin-off gave us new stories for both the Flame and Water Hashira that took place outside of the adventures of Tanjiro, Nezuko, and the other members of the Demon Slayer Corps that have helped the Shonen series thrive.