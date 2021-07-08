Cancel
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles Tsuzumi Mansion Story Gameplay Trailer

By Ryan Pearson
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSega have released a new gameplay trailer for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles during the PlayStation State of Play. As previously reported, the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga (and game it is based upon) takes place in a historical fantasy version of Taisho-era Japan. Tanjiro Kamado is the child of charcoal sellers, and is out selling his families wares when they are attacked by demons.

