Mother In New Zealand Names Her Sons Metallica, Slayer, and Pantera

Mixing his two loves of gaming and heavy metal music, Metal Jesus Rocks has made a name for himself online as an professional retro video game influencer. With his crew of Seattle gaming experts in tow (called the Metal Jesus Crew), he has managed to form somewhat of an empire on YouTube and is showing no signs of slowing down – with his channel clocking up over 830,000 subscribers and counting. A headbanger at heart (hence his name) , we asked Metal Jesus to share his top 5 metal releases of all time: