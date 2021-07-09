Cancel
Video Games

Tribes of Midgard Post-Launch Seasonal Content Announced

By Ryan Pearson
nichegamer.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorsfell Games have announced the post-launch seasonal content for action adventure survival game Tribes of Midgard. As previously reported, solo players up to ten in co-op must hold back the invading forces of Helheim and giants during Ragnarök. These evils are attempting to reach the village housing the Seed of Yggdrasil, and the last hope for the world. Players will also need to explore the wilds to gather the resources for new weapons.

#Norsfell Games#Tribes Of Midgard#Yggdrasil#Giants#Viking
