Death Stranding: Director’s Cut Launches September 24 on PlayStation 5

By Ryan Pearson
nichegamer.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKojima Productions has announced the release date of Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, along with some of the new features coming to the game. After the devastating Death Stranding, invisible creatures called the Beached Things, or BTs, began to roam across the US. Causing devastating explosions called voidouts, and summoning a rain that rapidly ages whatever it touches, the nation quickly fell to ruin.

