Currently Unknown Bassist Done Recording The New Megadeth Album

societyofrock.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust weeks after Dave Mustaine announced that David Ellefson’s bass tracks have been deleted and won’t appear in the new Megadeth album, Mustaine confirmed that the bass parts are already done after they brought in a new bass player. However, the band has not yet confirmed whether the still-unnamed bassist will be a permanent member of their current lineup and if he/she will be joining their live performances.

