Currently Unknown Bassist Done Recording The New Megadeth Album

Normally, one might not necessarily think of 40-plus seconds of spliced-together audio as much to go on, but in Norna‘s case, that 40 seconds comes coupled with the endorsement of the recently-formed Vinter Records, about which you can read more here. Now, making the narrow-minded assumption you actually clicked that link and that, accordingly, I don’t need to recount for you why I might be so readily on board with a relatively new label’s picks, I’ll just say I’m happy we can agree on a thing. Plus, if you take the 40 seconds to look at the teaser, I think you’ll find it’s disturbing enough to warrant interest. Not sure if I’m getting Nibiru vibes because of ultra-dark atmosphere or clumped-together hair, but one way or the other, there seems to be some dreary ritualizing going on here, and that’s just fine by me.