Join the Larkspur Library with UC Marin Master Gardener Linda Oqvist to learn how to prune California native plants. Why natives? The ongoing drought has precipitated an increased interest in gardening with California Native Plants. Come and learn about the pruning of these under-utilized botanical beauties. The presentation with powerpoint includes basic pruning techniques, and time for questions and answers. Linda Oqvist is a Marin Master Gardener passionate about growing and pruning California Natives. She has been a member of the MMG Pruning Guild for 9 years and continues to learn from and prune with the Bay Area’s expert aesthetic pruners. This event is in partnership with the UC Marin Master Gardeners and the Commons Foundation. The Zoom was made possible by the Friends of the Larkspur Library.