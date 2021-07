Please allow me first and foremost to bring to your attention that the gentleman who owns this miniature pig who went missing is named Carl Burnham. Burn-ham! You can't make this stuff up. Anyway, I digress. This isn't a story about swine irony, it's a story about a man who was feeling quite 'sowwy' for himself after his pet pig Hamilton went missing on Thursday morning but thanks to social media and a rain storm, this story has a happy ending.