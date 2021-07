It’s that time of year again when everyone gets back from their summer vacations and starts researching fantasy football again for their upcoming drafts. Luckily for you, there are many of us at FantasyPros who never stopped researching and are here to help you out. Speaking of drafts, I’ve definitely made my fair share of good and bad draft decisions through the years. Something I’ve started doing recently that has been very successful is drafting my team with an eye on balance. Let me explain.