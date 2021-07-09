Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Baldur's Gate 3 Will Be Getting A New Patch Next Week

By Gavin Sheehan
bleedingcool.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarian Studios revealed details of a new patch coming to Baldur's Gate 3, along with several notes and a new video to go with it. Patch 5 will be released on July 13th and will expand on the depth of the game as they will be adding new game-changing mechanics, several combat and AI improvements, visual upgrades, a bigger focus on role-playing, and (oddly enough) more Owlbear cub content! You can read more of the details below along with the video.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Larian Studios#Rng#Ui#Background Goals Players#Miniquests#Urchiny#Hq#Chapel#Ai#Npc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Baldur's Gate 3 Update 5 Details from Panel From Hell 3

Larian Studios debuted the Baldur's Gate 3 Panel From Hell 3 earlier today, highlighting some upcoming content for Baldur's Gate 3 Update 5 on PC with a delightful LARP adventure. Baldur's Gate 3 is the latest game in the Baldur's Gate CRPG franchise. As Larian Studios often does, it had...
Video Gamesmp1st.com

Upcoming Baldur’s Gate 3 Update (Patch #5) Launches Next Week

Big changes are coming to Baldur’s Gate 3 as Larian Studios has finally outlined some fresh new details for the upcoming Baldur’s Gate 3 update, Patch #5. As revealed during their recent Panel From Hell live stream, Larian Studios showcased some of the new features coming to Baldur’s Gates 3 in the upcoming Patch #5 update. Down below you’ll find the highlights of the stream, and of course the stream itself to see it all in action.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Nier: Automata’s long-awaited PC patch finally arrives this week

A new patch for Nier: Automata addresses long-suffered issues and adds support for 4K and HDR. Over four years after its initial release, Nier: Automata is finally getting a new update to address some graphical issues on the platform as well as greater support for 4K and HDR displays. Announced...
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Apex Legends is getting a toasty new arenas map next week

Apex Legends' Genesis throwback is coming to a close. But Respawn's battle royale is barely taking a second to catch its breath before kicking off a fresh three-week-long Thrillseeker's event, bringing with it a brand new bespoke map for the game's 3v3 Arenas mode. Kicking off immediately after Genesis closes...
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 5 Includes Active Roll, Smarter AI, More Role Playing Rewards

During the third Panel from Hell, Larian Studios shared details about the upcoming Patch 5 for Baldur’s Gate 3, which launches on July 13. The developer unveiled a new Active Roll system coming to the role-playing game alongside new background objectives, an improved camping system and smarter AI with enemies now able to pick up discarded weapons when unarmed or pass health potions to each other .
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Alto's Odyssey Gets First Major Expansion Next Week

Sandboarding game Alto's Odyssey is getting its first major expansion next week in the form of The Lost City, publisher Snowman announced today. The expansion will be available exclusively through the Apple Arcade subscription service on July 16 and will add a new biome, gameplay challenges, and music. You can...
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Baldur’s Gate 3 May Get NVIDIA DLSS Support in the Future

Baldur’s Gate 3 could get NVIDIA DLSS support in the future, judging by new information on Steam database. According to the reliable website, as noted by Reddit user makisekurisudesu, a new branch was added a few hours ago hinting at testing for NVIDIA DLSS support. No official announcement has been made about this, so it may take some time for DLSS to be implemented.
Video GamesDigital Trends

Baldur’s Gate 3 patch revealed via a bizarre escape room livestream

Larian Studios announced that features like character backgrounds and disarming enemies are coming to Baldur’s Gate 3 via a new patch. The studio announced the update via a rather unorthodox livestream, revealing all the new content with a live roleplaying session featuring an escape room dungeon crawl. One of the...
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Baldur's Gate 3 will release 'hopefully somewhere in 2022'

Larian's latest community update for Baldur's Gate 3 comes alongside the studio's third Panel from Hell livestream, but if you want the short version, here it is: Patch 5 will go live on July 13 and is focused on mechanical changes based on community feedback rather than new content, and studio head Swen Vincke says full release will be "hopefully somewhere in [20]22."
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Doom Eternal's next-gen patch tested on PS5 and Xbox Series consoles

Released at the tail-end of last week, Doom Eternal's upgrade for PC and next generation consoles is an important release - it's our first chance to see how the tech masterminds at id Software are choosing to approach the new features of the latest hardware. Ray tracing, in the form of accurate, real-time reflections, is key to the upgrade, but in putting the new consoles through their paces, a trio of modes are available - and we've tested all of them on PS5, Xbox Series X and Series S.

Comments / 0

Community Policy