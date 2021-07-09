Baldur's Gate 3 Will Be Getting A New Patch Next Week

Larian Studios revealed details of a new patch coming to Baldur's Gate 3, along with several notes and a new video to go with it. Patch 5 will be released on July 13th and will expand on the depth of the game as they will be adding new game-changing mechanics, several combat and AI improvements, visual upgrades, a bigger focus on role-playing, and (oddly enough) more Owlbear cub content! You can read more of the details below along with the video.