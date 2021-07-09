You (Probably) Can't See John Cena At SummerSlam This Year After All

WWE legend and now Hollywood star John Cena has been very vocal about anxiously wanting a return to the ring soon. Many fans assumed his big return would come at next month's SummerSlam, which WWE is planning to make an even bigger extravaganza than usual this year, as it will be one of their first major events in front of a live audience since the COVID-19 pandemic. Even more gas was thrown on the fire when Universal Champion Roman Reigns appeared on SportsNation in June and told Cena to stay away from WWE, leading to speculation that a Cena/Reigns match could headline the show. Well, as we've learned today, Cena might be a bit too busy to return this August.