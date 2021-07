It was the sort of word choice and presentation that might be appropriate for an invasion or the day after the alien mothership arrives. The front page of La Gazzetta dello Sport on Nov. 14, 2017, screamed “FINE” in massive, bold capital letters that left no doubt that this was, indeed, the end. It was not a moment for nuance, context or perspective. Italy, a four-time champion and global football heavyweight, had failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.