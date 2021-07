One of the most heart-warming sights at Euro 2020 has been to see Gianluca Vialli back on the touchline with Italy - as Roberto Mancini's assistant manager. The 'Goal Twins' of Sampdoria, as they were dubbed, have reunited on the coaching staff of the Azzurri, helping to lead Italy all the way to the final four of the tournament. What's made the journey all the more poignant, are the personal battles that former Juventus and Chelsea star Vialli has faced along the way.