Woodchucks can’t hang on in Kokomo

By Shereen Siewert
 
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w5GSo_0ardw8qm00

A dazzling performance from starting pitcher Nate Madej wasn’t enough for the Wisconsin Woodchucks (21-16), who fell by a score of 5-1 against the streaking Kokomo Jackrabbits (23-16) Thursday night.

The loss is the sixth in the last seven games for the Woodchucks, who have now started off the second half 0-2.

Once the Woodchucks got into Kokomo’s bullpen, they got on the board first in the top of the sixth. A double by Jacob Burke moved Stephen Reid into scoring position. Gino Groover’s infield single plated Reid and gave the visitors their first and only lead.

Nate Madej was masterful through six and one-third innings of shutout baseball. He did not allow a hit until the bottom of the fifth, issuing two walks and striking out ten Jackrabbit hitters in a dominant outing.

Unfortunately for the Woodchucks, the lead would not hold. Thomas Wilhite retired his first batter out of the bullpen before the next four hitters reached and the score was tied. Tom Kane came in but issued a walk, hit batsman and infield single which plated the inherited runners. When the dust settled, Kokomo led 5-1.

The Woodchucks stranded runners on the corners in the eighth, ending their hopes of a late comeback in the defeat.

Top Performers

Madej took over the team lead in strikeouts after the no-decision. He now has 35 on the season and his ERA is down to 2.22.

Spring Hill lefty Collin Millar tossed a scoreless eighth inning in his team debut.

Reid continued his hot start at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in the loss.

Burke recorded both a hit and a stolen base for the second consecutive game.

Wisconsin Woodchucks 1 @ Kokomo Jackrabbits 5

Game Date: Thursday July 8th, 2021

Final/9123456789

RHE

Woodchucks000001000

180

Jackrabbits00000050X

550

W: Britton (2-1, 7.36 ERA) L: Wilhite (1-1, 27.00 ERA)

WoodchucksABRHRBIYTD

AVG

Schaffer, Jordan SS 5000.256

Randle, Bash 2B 5010.204

Kilpatrick, Kevin LF 5010.325

Reid, Stephen RF 3120.800

Burke, Jacob 3B 3010.136

McCabe, Ben C 4000.077

MacGregor, Tyler 1B 2010.220

Groover Iii, Gino DH 4010.260

Schoenvogel, Jacob CF 3010.182

34180

JackrabbitsABRHRBIYTD

AVG

Marsee, Jakob RF 3101.296

Grant, Gavin 2B 3001.300

Meidroth, Chase SS 4012.400

Fondtain, TJ LF 3000.263

– Ellis, Ryan LF 0000.237

Santiago, Chris DH 4000.254

Vincelli-Simard, Martin 1B 0000.189

– Simons, Jakob PR 0100.000

– Dennis, Dylan 1B 1000.273

Livorsi, Ben C 4110.208

Vasquez, Camden CF 3121.260

Crampton, Adam 3B 4110.368

29555

Wisconsin Woodchucks

2B: T. MacGregor 1 (3); J. Burke 1 (1);

HBP: J. Burke 1 (4);

SB: J. Burke 1 (3);

Team LOB: 11;

Kokomo Jackrabbits

2B: C. Meidroth 1 (7);

RBI: C. Vasquez 1 (10); J. Marsee 1 (12); G. Grant 1 (7); C. Meidroth 2 (23);

HBP: G. Grant 1 (2); C. Vasquez 1 (3);

Team LOB: 7;

WoodchucksIPHRERBBSOHRYTD

ERA

Madej, Nate6.110021002.22

– Wilhite, Thomas0.134411027.00

– Kane, Thomas0.11112005.23

– Millar, Colin1.00000000.00

8.05555110

JackrabbitsIPHRERBBSOHRYTD

ERA

Fleming, Ryan5.04000300.00

– Mckee, Max1.03101106.23

– Britton, Rio2.01002207.36

– Husson, Aaron1.00001100.00

9.0810470

Wisconsin Woodchucks

WP: N. Madej 1 (2);

HB: T. Kane 1 (1); C. Millar 1 (1);

SO: N. Madej 10 (35); T. Wilhite 1 (1);

BB: N. Madej 2 (19); T. Wilhite 1 (2); T. Kane 2 (10);

BF: N. Madej 22 (131); T. Wilhite 5 (10); T. Kane 5 (50); C. Millar 4 (4);

P-S: N. Madej 99-65; T. Wilhite 18-8; T. Kane 15-6; C. Millar 10-6;

Kokomo Jackrabbits

HB: R. Fleming 1 (1);

SO: R. Fleming 3 (3); M. Mckee 1 (12); R. Britton 2 (8); A. Husson 1 (3);

BB: M. Mckee 1 (14); R. Britton 2 (10); A. Husson 1 (4);

BF: R. Fleming 20 (20); M. Mckee 7 (88); R. Britton 9 (41); A. Husson 4 (9);

P-S: R. Fleming 57-41; M. Mckee 21-13; R. Britton 50-27; A. Husson 12-8;

Umpires: Plate: R. Melms 1B: A. Braack 3B: G. Webster

Weather: Overcast

Start time: 6:30 pm (Eastern)

Duration: 02:50:48

Attendance: 622

Venue: Kokomo Municipal Stadium

WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

