Woodchucks can’t hang on in Kokomo
A dazzling performance from starting pitcher Nate Madej wasn’t enough for the Wisconsin Woodchucks (21-16), who fell by a score of 5-1 against the streaking Kokomo Jackrabbits (23-16) Thursday night.
The loss is the sixth in the last seven games for the Woodchucks, who have now started off the second half 0-2.
Once the Woodchucks got into Kokomo’s bullpen, they got on the board first in the top of the sixth. A double by Jacob Burke moved Stephen Reid into scoring position. Gino Groover’s infield single plated Reid and gave the visitors their first and only lead.
Nate Madej was masterful through six and one-third innings of shutout baseball. He did not allow a hit until the bottom of the fifth, issuing two walks and striking out ten Jackrabbit hitters in a dominant outing.
Unfortunately for the Woodchucks, the lead would not hold. Thomas Wilhite retired his first batter out of the bullpen before the next four hitters reached and the score was tied. Tom Kane came in but issued a walk, hit batsman and infield single which plated the inherited runners. When the dust settled, Kokomo led 5-1.
The Woodchucks stranded runners on the corners in the eighth, ending their hopes of a late comeback in the defeat.
Top Performers
Madej took over the team lead in strikeouts after the no-decision. He now has 35 on the season and his ERA is down to 2.22.
Spring Hill lefty Collin Millar tossed a scoreless eighth inning in his team debut.
Reid continued his hot start at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in the loss.
Burke recorded both a hit and a stolen base for the second consecutive game.
Wisconsin Woodchucks 1 @ Kokomo Jackrabbits 5
Game Date: Thursday July 8th, 2021
Final/9123456789
RHE
Woodchucks000001000
180
Jackrabbits00000050X
550
W: Britton (2-1, 7.36 ERA) L: Wilhite (1-1, 27.00 ERA)
WoodchucksABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Schaffer, Jordan SS 5000.256
Randle, Bash 2B 5010.204
Kilpatrick, Kevin LF 5010.325
Reid, Stephen RF 3120.800
Burke, Jacob 3B 3010.136
McCabe, Ben C 4000.077
MacGregor, Tyler 1B 2010.220
Groover Iii, Gino DH 4010.260
Schoenvogel, Jacob CF 3010.182
34180
JackrabbitsABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Marsee, Jakob RF 3101.296
Grant, Gavin 2B 3001.300
Meidroth, Chase SS 4012.400
Fondtain, TJ LF 3000.263
– Ellis, Ryan LF 0000.237
Santiago, Chris DH 4000.254
Vincelli-Simard, Martin 1B 0000.189
– Simons, Jakob PR 0100.000
– Dennis, Dylan 1B 1000.273
Livorsi, Ben C 4110.208
Vasquez, Camden CF 3121.260
Crampton, Adam 3B 4110.368
29555
Wisconsin Woodchucks
2B: T. MacGregor 1 (3); J. Burke 1 (1);
HBP: J. Burke 1 (4);
SB: J. Burke 1 (3);
Team LOB: 11;
Kokomo Jackrabbits
2B: C. Meidroth 1 (7);
RBI: C. Vasquez 1 (10); J. Marsee 1 (12); G. Grant 1 (7); C. Meidroth 2 (23);
HBP: G. Grant 1 (2); C. Vasquez 1 (3);
Team LOB: 7;
WoodchucksIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Madej, Nate6.110021002.22
– Wilhite, Thomas0.134411027.00
– Kane, Thomas0.11112005.23
– Millar, Colin1.00000000.00
8.05555110
JackrabbitsIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Fleming, Ryan5.04000300.00
– Mckee, Max1.03101106.23
– Britton, Rio2.01002207.36
– Husson, Aaron1.00001100.00
9.0810470
Wisconsin Woodchucks
WP: N. Madej 1 (2);
HB: T. Kane 1 (1); C. Millar 1 (1);
SO: N. Madej 10 (35); T. Wilhite 1 (1);
BB: N. Madej 2 (19); T. Wilhite 1 (2); T. Kane 2 (10);
BF: N. Madej 22 (131); T. Wilhite 5 (10); T. Kane 5 (50); C. Millar 4 (4);
P-S: N. Madej 99-65; T. Wilhite 18-8; T. Kane 15-6; C. Millar 10-6;
Kokomo Jackrabbits
HB: R. Fleming 1 (1);
SO: R. Fleming 3 (3); M. Mckee 1 (12); R. Britton 2 (8); A. Husson 1 (3);
BB: M. Mckee 1 (14); R. Britton 2 (10); A. Husson 1 (4);
BF: R. Fleming 20 (20); M. Mckee 7 (88); R. Britton 9 (41); A. Husson 4 (9);
P-S: R. Fleming 57-41; M. Mckee 21-13; R. Britton 50-27; A. Husson 12-8;
Umpires: Plate: R. Melms 1B: A. Braack 3B: G. Webster
Weather: Overcast
Start time: 6:30 pm (Eastern)
Duration: 02:50:48
Attendance: 622
Venue: Kokomo Municipal Stadium
Comments / 0