Wellcome MD CEO Linda Nash on the future of concierge medicine
In June, Virginia Business named Wellcome MD founder and CEO Linda Nash as one of the inaugural recipients of the Virginia Business Women in Leadership Awards. When Nash first ventured into the field of concierge medicine in 2002, the patient-membership niche was unpredictable, she described. Doctors in concierge medicine intentionally have smaller caseloads — as little as 10 percent of a regular practice — to emphasize personalized care, according to Virginia Business. That includes more frequent appointments that focus on finding the best treatment for patients.stateofreform.com
