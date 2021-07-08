Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut State

Connecticut Attorney General Discusses Opposing Purdue Pharma Bankruptcy Settlement

NPR
 13 days ago

Fifteen states have agreed to give up their fight against a controversial bankruptcy plan for Purdue Pharma, the makers of OxyContin. The settlement plan forces the Sackler family to give up ownership of their bankrupt company. It also ensures the release of millions of once-secret documents. And it would mean the Sacklers would pay slightly more, bringing the total settlement amount to roughly $4.2 billion. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, who was the first attorney general to sue the Sacklers, she had blasted a previous plan, but in a press conference today, she called the new settlement a big win.

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, CT
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Tong
Person
Maura Healey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purdue Pharma#Bankruptcies#Oxycontin#Npr#Verb8tm Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
Related
Congress & Courtsbeckershospitalreview.com

Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan unconstitutional, DOJ leaders say

Two divisions of the U.S. Justice Department have described Purdue Pharma's proposed bankruptcy settlement as flawed and unconstitutional, NPR reported July 19. The Justice Department's U.S. Trustee program, a watchdog for the federal bankruptcy system, said in a July 19 court filing that the settlement proposal is unconstitutional and illegal. The U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York said the plan violates the constitutional right to due process for people with potential opioid claims.
Medical & Biotechbloomberglaw.com

Purdue Pharma’s Opioid Settlement Plan Faces DOJ Objections

Justice Department lawyers target Sacklers’ lawsuit releases. ’s bankruptcy plan to wipe out lawsuits against the opioid maker has run into objections from the U.S. Justice Department, which is challenging the broad protections it provides to members of the Sackler family who own the drugmaker. Lawyers for U.S. Attorney Audrey...
Chicago, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Attorney General Raoul Announces $26 Billion Agreement With Opioid Distributors And Manufacturer Johnson & Johnson

CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul today announced a historic $26 billion agreement that will, if finalized, help bring desperately-needed relief to people and communities in Illinois and across the country who are struggling with opioid addiction. The agreement includes Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen – the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors – and Johnson & Johnson, which manufactured and marketed opioids. The agreement also requires significant Continue Reading
Ohio Statewvxu.org

Ohio Stands To Get Part Of $26 Billion Opioid Settlement

Ohio is one of several states that will share $26 billion dollars as part of a national opioid abuse settlement. The deal involves three distributors – Ohio based Cardinal, McKesson and Amerisource Bergen as well as drug maker Johnson & Johnson. A substantial portion of the settlement will be spent on opioid treatment and prevention. Attorney Paul Geller says there are restrictions to ensure that.
LawPosted by
Reuters

Purdue bankruptcy watchdog says protections benefiting Sacklers are 'illegal'

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice’s bankruptcy watchdog on Monday objected to Purdue Pharma LP’s proposed reorganization plan and opioid settlement, saying the legal protections it provides to the members of the Sackler family who own the OxyContin maker are too broad. U.S. Trustee William Harrington filed his objection...
U.S. Politicssouthernillinoisnow.com

Justice Department has ‘concerns’ about Purdue Pharma bankruptcy exit plan

(WASHINGTON) — The Justice Department said Monday it has “fundamental concerns” with Purdue Pharma’s plan to exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Purdue filed for Chapter 11 protection in 2019 as it faced thousands of lawsuits across the country over its aggressive marketing of OxyContin and other opioid products. While the...
PoliticsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

State AGs urge support for landmark $26 billion opioid settlement

BOSTON — A group of state attorneys general unveiled on Wednesday a landmark $26 billion settlement with large drug companies for allegedly fueling the deadly nationwide opioid epidemic, but some states were cool on the agreement. Under the settlement proposal, the three largest U.S. drug distributors, McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health...
PoliticsHuron Daily Tribune

Washington AG rejects opioids settlement, wants trial

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson on Wednesday said he has formally rejected the state's proposed part of a $26 billion settlement with the nation's three largest drug distribution companies and drugmaker Johnson & Johnson related to the opioid addiction and overdose crisis. Under the settlement proposal,...
Wisconsin StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

Opioid settlement expected to net $400M for Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin is set to receive about $400 million as part of a proposed $26 billion national legal settlement over the opioid crisis, Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Wednesday. The agreement is designed to settle investigations and litigation over whether U.S. drug distribution companies AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and...
PoliticsTheInterMountain.com

AG Morrisey opposes opioid settlement

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey reiterated his strong opposition to a nationwide opioid settlement Wednesday that he said shortchanges the state of West Virginia and her counties and municipalities. Morrisey contends the proposed settlement with three distributors and manufacturer Johnson & Johnson favors the nation’s largest states...
Stamford, CTwshu.org

Tong Opposes Purdue Employee Bonuses As Part Of Bankruptcy

Stamford-based pharmaceutical company Purdue Pharma wants court approval for nearly $29 million in employee bonuses as part of its bankruptcy plan. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong’s office objects. He is one of dozens of state Attorneys General suing Purdue over it’s role in stoking the opioid crisis. He said the bankruptcy court does not have the authority to prevent attorneys general from enforcing state law.
Politicswcn247.com

EXPLAINER: $26B opioid settlement big step, but not the end

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A $26 billion settlement between the three biggest U.S. drug distribution companies and drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and thousands of states and municipalities that sued over the toll of the opioid crisis is certainly significant — but it is far from tying a neat bow on the tangle of still-unresolved lawsuits surrounding the epidemic. There is still the monthslong process of state and local governments deciding whether to sign onto the settlement. There are also three current cases in the U.S., others set to begin soon and the bankruptcy of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma to resolve.
Athens, TNdailypostathenian.com

Athens seeks D.A. assistance in Purdue Pharma bankruptcy

The City of Athens is preparing for any potential payout resulting from the bankruptcy of opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma. The company, which makes the drug OxyContin, appears to be headed towards a settlement in its bankruptcy case. According to reporting from the Associated Press, Purdue sought bankruptcy protection in 2019...
Stamford, CTPosted by
WestfairOnline

AG Tong files formal objection to Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan

Attorney General William Tong has joined eight other attorneys general in filing formal objections to Purdue Pharma’s proposed bankruptcy plan. The objections, which were filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York as part of the Stamford company’s bankruptcy proceedings, are in reference to the $4.3 billion that the Sackler family will pay for its company’s role in the opioid crisis.
Healthwpr.org

Attorney General Supports Sending $45.5M From Opioid Settlement To Local Governments

Attorney General Josh Kaul said Monday he supports sending the majority of a $65 million opioid settlement to local government programs in Wisconsin. Kaul announced Wisconsin’s earnings from a multi-billion-dollar, multi-state settlement with Purdue Pharma and its owners earlier this month. The lawsuit had to do with deceptive marketing practices for one of the company’s drugs, OxyContin.
LawWOWK

WV AG addresses opioid lawsuit pay opposition

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Inside West Virginia Politics, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R) discusses his recent press conference, saying he was opposed to the bankruptcy settlement by Purdue Pharma. Morrisey says his decision to oppose the bankruptcy settlement due to the larger states involved in the lawsuit...

Comments / 0

Community Policy