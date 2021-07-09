Vaccinated woman contracts delta strain, health officials concerned about variants

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Raychel Gramling was shocked when she discovered both she and her husband, who are fully vaccinated, contracted the Delta strain of the coronavirus. "My husband went on a work trip and that’s where he was exposed to it. We’re both fully vaccinated but he started kind of having the textbook symptoms. He lost his sense of smell, his taste, and then he had a fever. It was just every day there was something different. Started to get a fever and lost my sense of taste and smell, and I’ve had terrible congestion and now a really horrible cough. I can’t imagine, assuming my symptoms would probably be a lot worse if we weren’t vaccinated. He’s already fine, it hit him for a few days, and it’s like it’s gotten a lot worse than it did him," Gramling told WACH FOX News.