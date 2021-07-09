Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

World’s reported Covid death toll passes 4 Million

By New York Times
pajaronian.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world’s known coronavirus death toll passed 4 million Thursday, a loss roughly equivalent to the population of Los Angeles, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. It took nine months for the virus to claim 1 million lives, and the pace has quickened...

pajaronian.com

Comments / 3

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johns Hopkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Latin America#Poverty#World#Covax#The Our World#The University Of Oxford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
India
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Public Health
Country
Brazil
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Russia's COVID-19 deaths hit new pandemic high

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia reported 669 coronavirus-related deaths nationwide on Wednesday, the most confirmed in a single day since the pandemic began, amid a surge in cases that authorities blame on the Delta variant. The government coronavirus taskforce also confirmed 21,042 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, including...
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

COVID-19 cases in Brazil rises by 52,789

Brasilia [Brazil], July 16 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 52,789 to 19,262,518 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Thursday. According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 1,548 to 538,942 people within the same...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

South Korea reports 1,600 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea reported 1,600 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a slight drop from the record number the previous day, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said. The country tightened social distancing rules across most of the country on Wednesday, when it reported a record number...
Public HealthSeattle Times

Funeral homes under strain as deaths surge in South African hub

South Africa’s commercial hub of Gauteng, which includes Johannesburg and Pretoria, risks running out of coffins as COVID-19-related deaths surge. While a third wave of coronavirus cases in South Africa’s worst-affected province may have peaked, fatalities have risen 57% in the past week, data from National Institute of Communicable Diseases shows.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Russia again posts record coronavirus deaths

Russia reported 737 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, a national record of pandemic-related fatalities over a 24-period, as the country battles a new surge in cases. It marks the first time Russia, the fifth worst-hit country in the world for the number of infections, has crossed the 700-mark for daily virus deaths.
Worlddallassun.com

Throughout world, Covid cases climb 12% in week; deaths up 1%

Coronavirus infections worldwide increased 12 percent, with a 1 percent increase in deaths, largely due to the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant. In the past week, an increase in infections has been reported in every continent except South America, though Brazil, Colombia and Argentina struggle with large outbreaks.
Public Healthwfxb.com

Coronavirus Surpasses 4 Million Deaths Globally

The world has marked another grim milestone when it comes to the Coronavirus. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, more than 4 million people around the world have died from the virus. Three countries account for more than a third of all deaths. The United States has the highest number of fatalities with 606,000 and accounts for 15% of the total globally, followed by Brazil and India. The milestone comes as the number of new cases and deaths are dropping in the U.S. and Europe where a greater number of the population has been vaccinated. Also, according to Johns Hopkins University, an average of 7,900 Coronavirus deaths were reported each day over the past week which is 46% less than the peak of over 14,700 daily deaths in January. The death toll reached over 1 million globally on September 18, 2020 which is 191 days after the World Health Organization declared the novel Coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic. 115 days after that, the death toll hit 2 million, 88 days after that the number surpassed 3 million and now, it took another 89 days to reach 4 million.
Public HealthUN News Centre

Sharp rise in Africa COVID-19 deaths, WHO reports 

COVID-19 deaths in Africa have risen sharply in recent weeks, amid the fastest surge in cases the continent has seen so far in the pandemic, the regional office for the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday. Fatalities are rising as hospital admissions increase rapidly as countries face shortages in...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
MarketWatch

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 near 189 million; BioNTech vaccine sees 10 times more antibodies than Sinovac one in study

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 188.9 million on Friday, while the death toll climbed further above 4.06 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. leads the world with a total of 33.9 million cases and in deaths with 608,400 as the highly infectious delta variant continues to spread fast, especially in states with low vaccination rates. The U.S. vaccine program has all but stalled with 48.3% of the population fully inoculated, according to a CDC tracker, up from 48.2% on Thursday. Cases are rising in the U.S. again and have more...

Comments / 3

Community Policy