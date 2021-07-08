Cancel
Black girls, women celebrate their right to wear natural hairstyles without discrimination

By Sam Ford
wpde.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (7News) — It’s painted on a pink background on the side of the Bus Boys and Poets Restaurant in Anacostia: The Crown Act. MuralsDC’s newest mural displays of images of Black women wearing their hair in various natural styles, from dread locks to twists to braids. It is part...

#Natural Hair#Black Hair#Black Women#Hair Colour#Hair Styles#Muralsdc#The Joy Collective#Dmv#Project Create
