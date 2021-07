A Shreveport couple knows what love is all about. Brandy Allen and her hubby, LeVar Allen have tested their wedding vows all the way through a near death experience. Back in April, Brandy contracted the coronavirus. She got really sick and almost lost her battle. The virus attacked her kidneys and she was not going to make it without a kidney transplant. That's when the love of her life stepped in and volunteered to give up one of his kidneys for her. But he didn't tell her about his plan right away.