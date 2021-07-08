A Louisiana Power Company is Making Big Changes for Electric Cars

The renewable power grid of the future needs energy storage and lots of it. Many have been attracted to an idea called “Vehicle to Grid” (V2G) as a possible solution. The idea is that the giant fleets of electric cars that are coming have tons of spare battery capacity. With the right gear, if they are plugged in when the grid needs power, they can quickly provide that power and get a good price for it. No need to build massive grid batteries — just use the batteries already being deployed.