New York City, NY

This week’s biggest Winners & Losers

By City & State
cityandstateny.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKathryn Garcia came within 8,426 votes (according to preliminary results) of being NYC’s first woman mayor. She’s not a winner, that title belongs to her opponent Eric Adams, but it would feel wrong to call her a loser. Perhaps she said it best in her concession speech - the glass ceiling wasn’t shattered, but “[she] cracked the hell out of it, and it’s ready to be broken.” Credit to her and her campaign for getting so close, and while the incoming executive branch of New York City looks overwhelmingly male (with the exception of Vanessa Gibson), more women than ever are poised to hold office in City Council.

