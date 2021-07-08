Cancel
Shopify Stock Story More Instructive Than Chart

By JUSTIN NIELSEN
Investor's Business Daily
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason Thomson, portfolio manager at O'Neil Global Advisors, joined the Investing with IBD podcast this week to share his process for finding leading stocks in each market cycle. His shift from stock picking to business analysis helps him capture market leaders like Shopify stock. And not just for quick moves. He's in it for the larger moves with enough of a position size to supercharge his portfolio returns. Finally, Thomson makes the case for a continued growth runway for Shopify (SHOP) and DocuSign (DOCU).

