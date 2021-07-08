Shopify Stock Story More Instructive Than Chart

Easing social distancing restrictions, facilitated by solid progress on the vaccination front, and pent-up demand for travel, have driven a significant boost in revenue for the gambling and gaming industry. As casinos resume their operations and digital gambling continues to attract consumers’ attention, Wall Street analysts are optimistic about the upside potential of casino stocks. Specifically, analysts expect Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) and International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) to rally by more than 50% over the next 12 months on their strong fundamentals and solid industry growth prospects. Read on.Like most industries, the casino and gambling industry was struck hard last year by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, now that pandemic restrictions are greatly eased, the economic recovery is picking up steam, and people are heading out for vacations, casinos are witnessing a substantial increase in foot traffic. The pent-up demand for gaming and gambling services could significantly boost the revenues of casino operators in the coming months. Consequently, the global gambling market is expected to reach $647.7 billion by 2025, growing at a 7% CAGR.