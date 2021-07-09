Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Boris Johnson refuses to rule out extra Bank Holiday if England win Euro 2020

By William Walker
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AeQIW_0ardrpAn00
Boris Johnson was at Wembley Stadium this week (Image: UEFA via Getty Images)

Boris Johnson has refused to rule out the prospect of a last minute bank holiday if England win Euro 2020 on Sunday.

The Prime Minister has come under pressure to consider a one-off day off in the event of the Three Lions winning the tournament after defeating Denmark 2-1 at Wembley on Wednesday night.

Asked during a visit to energy company Bulb’s central London headquarters on Thursday about the prospect of a bank holiday if England beat Italy in the final, Mr Johnson said: “I think that would be tempting fate; let’s see what happens.”

Calls to have Monday off have intensified, with more than 270,000 signatures on a petition hosted on the Parliament website.

It reads: “Sunday 8pm is a difficult time for families to plan to be together for the event – knowing we have an additional day off the next day would significantly help this.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BRMg8_0ardrpAn00
The squad will play in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday (Image: The FA via Getty Images)

“Furthermore, a historic win should be celebrated. It would be expected for the winning team to parade the trophy, and a bank holiday would be a perfect time to do this.

“Also, English people would naturally want to continue to enjoy the win, giving the retail and leisure industry a much-needed opportunity to make up lost revenues.”

Downing Street has said it will set out any celebrations such as a victory parade for the England team “in due course”.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “I don’t want to pre-empt the outcome of Sunday’s match. Clearly we want England to go all the way and win the final, and then we will set out our plans in due course.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P4mPt_0ardrpAn00
There has been a clamour for an extra bank holiday in the event of a win (Image: Getty Images)

“We will hopefully, when England go on to win, then go on to set out our plans.”

Downing Street also said employers who are able to should be flexible about allowing staff to go in to work late on Monday or take the day off if England win.

The match will be over by 10pm if it is settled in normal time.

However, the prospect of extra time and a penalty shoot-out mean the game could finish closer to 11pm.

Mr Johnson has already said pubs can stay open until 11.15pm this Sunday to reduce the risk of customers being told to leave before the match ends.

Wednesday’s victory over Denmark went to extra time and finished at about 10.45pm.

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

371K+
Followers
76K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Bank Holiday#Central London#Uk#Parliament#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Caribbean woman whose Windrush father served in Royal Air Force forced to shell out thousands to remain in UK

A Caribbean woman whose Windrush father served in Royal Air Force (RAF) for years has been forced to shell out thousands of pounds to remain in the UK due to what lawyers term “discriminatory” British nationality laws.Sharon Vitalis, 48, who worked for the NHS for more than 15 years, has been refused status under the Windrush Scheme on the basis that she was born in Germany while her father was deployed in the country.Her five siblings, all of whom were born in the UK, were British by birth.Ms Vitalis, whose family moved back to the UK months after she was...
SportsPosted by
newschain

Boris Johnson hails England ‘heroes’ after penalty heartbreak in Euro 2020 final

The Prime Minister told England they had “played like heroes” after they fell to an agonising penalty shootout loss to Italy in the final of Euro 2020. England got off to a dream start in Sunday’s Wembley showpiece as Luke Shaw put them ahead in the second minute, but Leonardo Bonucci’s second-half equaliser ensured the game went to extra time and, ultimately, a shootout which Italy won 3-2.
Public HealthThe Independent

Boris Johnson’s bid to avoid Covid isolation wasn’t just hypocritical – it was dangerous

The first reaction to the “ping” is the one that counts. When Boris Johnson was pinged by NHS Test and Trace, his first instinct was to try to ignore the pesky interruption. His second instinct was to minimise the inconvenience to himself (and to chancellor Rishi Sunak, in a similar position) by enrolling in a special “pilot scheme” whereby he could skip the self-isolation that everyone else has to endure, pending a full PCR test, and carry on as normal with daily lateral flow tests. This is not an option open to the public. Indeed, the NHS instructions insist that a negative result on a lateral flow test is not a “green light” to go out and about. To do that you still need to have taken a (much more reliable) PCR test.
SoccerThe Independent

You may not like it but Boris Johnson will benefit from England’s Euro 2020 success

The riotous joy that erupted after England’s 2-1 victory over Denmark in the semi-final of Euro 2020 on Wednesday signified so much more than shared satisfaction in a football win. It hardly matters now what happens on Sunday – well, it does, but not nearly as much as it might have seemed last week. Just to reach the final is almost enough.
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

England into Euro 2020 final after extra-time win over Denmark

England, at last, go the distance. They finally have plans for final day, stay at Wembley, dream away. Their most enthralling and difficult game of the tournament fittingly sets up the country’s biggest day in 55 years. England are at last back in a final, for the first time since 1966, and a day where the echoes of that date will be all around.Denmark’s remarkable story ends here, although there were times where it felt like they’d never give in. Their emotional wave inevitably subsided, amid some of the greatest exertions this tournament has ever seen, to leave them...
Public HealthNBC Philadelphia

Boris Johnson Says England on Track to Lift Covid Restrictions and Rules on Mask-Wearing

LONDON — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday detailed the final steps in the easing of England's lockdown rules, with a final decision due to be taken on July 12. "If we can't reopen our society in the next few weeks when we will be helped by the arrival of summer and the school holidays, we must ask ourselves 'when will we be able to reopen?'" Johnson told a press briefing at Downing Street.
U.K.Newsweek

Boris Johnson: What Are the Rules for U.K. Freedom Day?

Boris Johnson announced the U.K. would be enjoying Freedom Day on July 19, meaning many state-mandated rules would be lifted. However, he has since been forced to isolate until July 26 due to one of his cabinet ministers testing positive for coronavirus. As a result, he and Chancellor Rishi Sunak...

Comments / 0

Community Policy