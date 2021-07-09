Kentwood man charged with possession with weapon present

John Grady Davidson, 31, of Kentwood, was arrested on July 6 by detectives with the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force. As detectives were working in the Stony Point area west of Franklinton, they observed a motorcycle with no license plate. Detectives stopped the motorcycle on Carroll Morgan Road and encountered Davidson who did not have a driver’s license but did have a pistol secured in the waistband of his trousers. After receiving permission from Davidson to search his backpack, officers discovered a quantity of methamphetamine along with drug paraphernalia.