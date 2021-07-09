Cancel
Fort Atkinson, WI

Fort Atkinson police reports July 6

 11 days ago

Officers issued three traffic-related warnings; responded to three 911 calls and one alarm; participated in one community policing event; performed two crime-prevention services; assisted the Fort Atkinson Fire Department with an electrical line that accidentally was pulled down by a semi in the first block of South Third Street East; provided a no consent form for a Parks and Recreation Department employee to sign for damage they found in Rock River Park; checked the welfare of a person in the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive and found the person was dead from natural causes; forwarded information about a tree branch blocking the view of a stop sign at the intersection of South Fifth and Grant streets to the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works; prepared two nuisance abatement complaint letters; documented information about suspicious activity in the 600 block of West Hilltop Trail and a separate incident related to a fraud investigation for someone from the first block of North Main Street; will follow up on a report of a package stolen from an apartment building in the 200 block of South Water Street East.

