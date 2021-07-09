Cancel
Fort Atkinson, WI

Fort Atkinson police reports July 3

Daily Jefferson County Union
 11 days ago

Officers issued six traffic-related warnings; assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle; responded to four 911 calls and one alarm; performed two crime-prevention services; moved along two individuals who were in Jones Park after hours; noticed a vehicle with the trunk open and located the owner who was cleaning it out; conducted two bar checks and two welfare checks of individuals both of whom were fine; spoke with three individuals camping along the river in the 100 block of Jefferson Street because they thought it was public property and they agreed to remove their tent; warned the owner of a dog for violation of animal restraint ordinance when their dog ran onto their neighbor’s property to chase the neighbor’s dog in the 1600 block of Stacy Lane.

