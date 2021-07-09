Reese Witherspoon & Josh Lucas Fuel ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ Sequel Speculation
Reese Witherspoon reminisced over her 2002 movie, ‘Sweet Home Alabama’, amid new talks of a potential sequel. Josh Lucas, 50, really wants to make a sequel to his 2002 movie, Sweet Home Alabama. The only problem? He’s not sure if his co-star, Reese Witherspoon, 45, would have the time to do it. But a new message from her on July 8 has fans wondering whether she’s finally agreeing to join Josh and make another movie together.hollywoodlife.com
