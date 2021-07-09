Cancel
Alabama State

Reese Witherspoon & Josh Lucas Fuel ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ Sequel Speculation

By Chris Rogers
Hollywood Life
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReese Witherspoon reminisced over her 2002 movie, ‘Sweet Home Alabama’, amid new talks of a potential sequel. Josh Lucas, 50, really wants to make a sequel to his 2002 movie, Sweet Home Alabama. The only problem? He’s not sure if his co-star, Reese Witherspoon, 45, would have the time to do it. But a new message from her on July 8 has fans wondering whether she’s finally agreeing to join Josh and make another movie together.

