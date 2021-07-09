Jacksonville North End Street Fight Nets Two Arrests
Two individuals have been jailed after a street fight at the intersection of North Clay and East Independence Avenues from last night. Jacksonville Police were called for a fight in the street at 10:14 last night. Upon arrival and after a brief investigation, police arrested 21 year old Meleak M. L. Jackson of the 900 block of Cox Street for domestic battery. According to police reports, Jackson allegedly pushed a victim to the ground causing injury.wlds.com
Comments / 0