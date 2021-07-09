Cancel
Pro Football Focus Names Pitt Most Underrated ACC Team

By Orion Moses
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday Morning, Pro Football Focus College analyst Seth Galina released his picks for most underrated team in each of the Power 5 conferences, and in the ACC, he gave the nod to the Pitt Panthers. The Panthers may not be getting the credit they deserve for a number of...

