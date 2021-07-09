Pro Football Focus Names Pitt Most Underrated ACC Team

The Indianapolis Colts were named among the most underrated teams in the NFL entering the 2021 season by Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports. “How in the world can a team fresh off 11 wins — a team that’s won 28 games and made the playoffs in two of Frank Reich’s three seasons as coach — be underrated? For one, the national buzz is still lagging. The Buccaneers, Chiefs and Packers all have more firepower as Super Bowl favorites, but considering Reich’s track record, Indy deserves more love. They’ve got the coach. They’ve got a ground game. They’ve got a stingy defense. And then there’s new quarterback Carson Wentz, who steps in after a premature exit from Philadelphia to replace Philip Rivers. For many, the pendulum has swung so far to the “he’s broken and/or bad” side of the argument, when in reality it’d be surprising if Wentz didn’t rebound to be at least a top-15 QB with fresh scenery. At the very least, he gives the Colts offense more upside. Couple all that with a winnable division, and they’re capable of really challenging in the AFC.”