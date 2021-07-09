Fort Atkinson police reports July 4

Officers issued four traffic-related warnings; responded to one 911 call and two alarms; performed three crime-prevention services; checked on a vehicle at Jones Park after hours but it was unoccupied and no one was in the park, another vehicle at Rock River Park where a 17-year-old having issues with his vehicle was waiting for his friends to bring him some tools after which all of them were warned for being in the park after hours and the 17-year-old additionally was warned for curfew violation, and three more vehicles at Rock River Park that were unoccupied and secured; followed up on a request for a welfare check of a person who could not be located; stood by for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office until they could arrive to a domestic situation on Apple Lane; warned a woman for loud music in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue, and a woman from the 100 block of West Blackhawk Drive, a man from the 600 block of Grant Street, a man from the 500 block of Nelson Street and a woman from the 300 block of Maple Street for fireworks violations.