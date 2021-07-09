The mission for a healthy vision
In the U.S., about 4.2 million adults over the age of 40 are either legally blind or suffer from impaired vision. Age-related eye disorders such as macular degeneration, cataract, diabetic retinopathy, and glaucoma are the leading causes of blindness and poor vision among Americans. An important aspect of disease prevention is being aware of the condition, the risk factors, and understanding the preventive measures, says Dr. Sumathi Venkatesh, a health specialist with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.www.brownwoodtx.com
