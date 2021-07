Monroe County's Shawnee Riverfest is back this year for its 10th anniversary. It will take place at the Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort on Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.. Twelve acts will take the stage. There will also be local vendors and a dj. News 13 spoke with the dj this afternoon to find out what he is most looking forward to at Riverfest.