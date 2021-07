A national championship is in hand for Mississippi State and the Bulldogs are looking to hang their hat on more players working their way up the ladder in the MLB Draft. At the same time, State is looking to build its roster in 2021 and beyond by keeping some players out of the draft this year. It was a successful 2020 draft as it saw the Bulldogs keep players like Tanner Allen and signees Jackson Fristoe, Kellum Clark, Cade Smith and Mikey Tepper, but the draft expands to 20 rounds this season.