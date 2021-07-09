Checking in on Jayson Tatum and Ime Udoka at USA Basketball Training Camp

With Jayson Tatum set to play in his first Olympics for Team USA, and new Celtics head coach Ime Udoka selected as an assistant coach behind Gregg Popovich, Celtics fans get to see some familiar faces in this year’s Olympics. Tatum will spend the summer around a team of NBA superstars, including fellow St. Louis native Bradley Beal, and Celtics fans should get to see Tatum and Udoka continue to develop chemistry. Team training camp began on July 6th, and the team’s first exhibition game isn’t until July 10th, but we’ve already seen some interesting pieces of information come out in the first three days.