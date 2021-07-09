Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Checking in on Jayson Tatum and Ime Udoka at USA Basketball Training Camp

celticslife.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Jayson Tatum set to play in his first Olympics for Team USA, and new Celtics head coach Ime Udoka selected as an assistant coach behind Gregg Popovich, Celtics fans get to see some familiar faces in this year’s Olympics. Tatum will spend the summer around a team of NBA superstars, including fellow St. Louis native Bradley Beal, and Celtics fans should get to see Tatum and Udoka continue to develop chemistry. Team training camp began on July 6th, and the team’s first exhibition game isn’t until July 10th, but we’ve already seen some interesting pieces of information come out in the first three days.

www.celticslife.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Robb
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
Marcus Smart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Basketball#Olympics Basketball#Sportscenter#Wizards#Stl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Celtics Trade Rumors

The Boston Celtics were among the most-disappointing teams in the NBA this past season, losing in the first round of the playoffs. Boston entered the 2020-21 season with NBA Finals hopes, though the Celtics never came together like an elite team. Now, the franchise is undergoing some major changes this offseason.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 5 Best Trade Packages For Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard is one of the most loyal players in the NBA. His connection to the Portland Trail Blazers franchise and the city of Portland is well known. However, despite his commitment, the franchise hasn't been able to surround Lillard with a championship core thus far. There has been a...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Boston Celtics: Why the next point guard might be right in front of them

The Boston Celtics have had a busy offseason thus far and it’s only the beginning of what is a new era in the franchise under new president of basketball operations Brad Stevens. With Stevens moving from the sideline to the front office, his first task was hiring a new head coach to lead his team to success. In doing so, he hired an established and long-time assistant, Ime Udoka.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Boston Celtics: 3 trades to form the next Celtics big three

When they traded Kemba Walker, the Boston Celtics fully committed to building around Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. They have two young stars that can lead the team into the future. Both players have made an All-Star game, played in multiple Eastern Conference Finals, and can average over 20 points...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Bradley Beal’s reaction on playing with Jayson Tatum sparks Celtics rumors

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal is clearly one of the most coveted guys this offseason. The rumors of him going elsewhere have been swirling throughout the season. Curiously, the team of his childhood friend Jayson Tatum is also looking to make changes after a string of disappointing exits. The Boston Celtics have already traded guard Kemba Walker, but it’s clear they’re not done making moves.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Boston Celtics: The case to sign Isaiah Thomas this offseason

The Boston Celtics need to fill out the roster this offseason but don’t have a ton of cap space to do so. What better way to add depth than to bring back a fan favorite?. Isaiah Thomas was never the same after leaving Boston. Why not give him a chance to make an impact in a different role?

Comments / 0

Community Policy