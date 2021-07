With the college football season approaching, SEC Media day is a marquee day for the sport and a sign of college football being on the horizon. The Florida Gators and head coach Dan Mullen were in Alabama to take part in day one of the event. This is a time for players and coaches to get cleaned up to talk about the upcoming season. Coach Mullen has always been on his sneak collection he's accounted over the years and showed off some new kicks for SEC Media Day 2021. Coach Mullen debuted a custom pair of Jordan III's. You can see pictures of his orange and blue attire below.