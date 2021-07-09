Flash Flood Watch issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Coastal Brazoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 21:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Fort Bend; Galveston Island; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Matagorda Islands; Wharton .Heavy rain is expected to redevelop late tonight. The latest model guidance suggests some of this rain could spread farther north into portions of Colorado, Austin, and Waller counties, so they are added to the watch. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of south central Texas and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in south central Texas, Coastal Jackson and Inland Jackson. In southeast Texas, Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Galveston, Coastal Matagorda, Fort Bend, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria, Inland Galveston, Inland Matagorda, Matagorda Islands and Wharton. * Through Friday evening * Rain across Southeast Texas has lightened some this evening, providing a brief respite to the water-logged area, particularly around Matagorda Bay. However, there is high confidence that another round of heavy rains will redevelop late tonight. The main threat area remains in the vicinity of Matagorda Bay, but localized potential for flooding rains will exist anywhere west and southwest of the Houston metro.