Brazoria County, TX

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Coastal Brazoria by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 21:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Fort Bend; Galveston Island; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Matagorda Islands; Wharton .Heavy rain is expected to redevelop late tonight. The latest model guidance suggests some of this rain could spread farther north into portions of Colorado, Austin, and Waller counties, so they are added to the watch. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of south central Texas and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in south central Texas, Coastal Jackson and Inland Jackson. In southeast Texas, Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Galveston, Coastal Matagorda, Fort Bend, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria, Inland Galveston, Inland Matagorda, Matagorda Islands and Wharton. * Through Friday evening * Rain across Southeast Texas has lightened some this evening, providing a brief respite to the water-logged area, particularly around Matagorda Bay. However, there is high confidence that another round of heavy rains will redevelop late tonight. The main threat area remains in the vicinity of Matagorda Bay, but localized potential for flooding rains will exist anywhere west and southwest of the Houston metro.

alerts.weather.gov

Houston, TX
Matagorda County, TX
Galveston, TX
Fort Bend County, TX
Galveston County, TX
Colorado State
Wharton County, TX
Brazoria County, TX
Jackson County, TX
Austin, TX
Waller, TX
Wharton, TX
Brazoria County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brazoria Islands, Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Galveston by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-19 21:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-19 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Brazoria Islands; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris; Galveston Island; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Harris SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR GALVESTON...NORTHEASTERN BRAZORIA AND SOUTHEASTERN HARRIS COUNTIES UNTIL 1000 PM CDT At 908 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Friendswood to Alvin to near Liverpool. Movement was southeast at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Southeastern Pasadena, southeastern Pearland, League City, Galveston Causeway, Texas City, Friendswood, Alvin, Dickinson, La Marque, Santa Fe, Seabrook, Webster, Hitchcock, Kemah, Clear Lake, South Belt / Ellington, Nassau Bay, Taylor Lake Village, El Lago and Bayou Vista.

