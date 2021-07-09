Cancel
Saint Mary's County, MD

Tornado Warning issued for St. Marys by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 22:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: St. Marys A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ST. MARYS COUNTY At 1042 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Saint Marys River, moving northwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...For those in the direct path of a tornado touchdown, flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Damage to roofs, siding, and windows may occur. Mobile homes may be damaged or destroyed. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern St. Marys County, including the following locations Dameron, Great Mills, Valley Lee, Drayden, Saint Inigoes, Park Hall, Callaway and Ridge. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN

