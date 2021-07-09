Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adams, Grant, Hettinger by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 21:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. This thunderstorm is capable of producing all types of severe weather including extremely large hail, destructive straight line winds and tornadoes. Move quickly to a safe shelter such as an interior room, a bathroom, closet or basement. Target Area: Adams; Grant; Hettinger The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Hettinger County in southwestern North Dakota Southwestern Grant County in south central North Dakota East central Adams County in southwestern North Dakota * Until 945 PM MDT. * At 841 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles east of Mott, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Hettinger, southwestern Grant and east central Adams Counties, including the following locations... Burt, Bentley, and New Leipzig. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.50IN WIND...70MPH