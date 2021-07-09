Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Cherry, Western Cherry by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 21:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If on or near Merritt Reservoir, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Eastern Cherry; Western Cherry SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL CHERRY COUNTY UNTIL 1000 PM CDT/900 PM MDT/ At 938 PM CDT/838 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northwest of Merritt Reservoir, or 26 miles southwest of Valentine, moving southeast at 50 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Merritt Reservoir and Steer Creek Campground.