Flood Warning issued for Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 09:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Nueces The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Oso Creek Near Corpus Christi affecting Nueces County. For the Oso Creek...including Corpus Christi...Major flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Oso Creek Near Corpus Christi. * Until further notice. * At 8:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 27.6 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The creek is currently cresting and is expected to fall below flood stage Saturday afternoon. * Impact...At 28.0 feet, Major lowland flooding occurs. Numerous barns and structures flood near Farm to Market 763. There is nearly two feet of water over Farm to Market 763. County Road 43 is flooded. The Lakes Subdivision on the south side of Corpus Christi will have water over Oso Parkway and into their front yards. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (9 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Oso Creek Corpus Christ 20.0 27.6 Fri 8 am 21.3 16.9 13.2 10.7 9.1