Austin County, TX

Flash Flood Watch issued for Austin, Colorado, Waller by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 21:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Austin; Colorado; Waller .Heavy rain is expected to redevelop late tonight. The latest model guidance suggests some of this rain could spread farther north into portions of Colorado, Austin, and Waller counties, so they are added to the watch. FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in League City has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of southeast Texas, including the following areas, Austin, Colorado and Waller. * Through Friday evening * Rain across Southeast Texas has lightened some this evening, providing a brief respite to the water-logged area, particularly around Matagorda Bay. However, there is high confidence that another round of heavy rains will redevelop late tonight. Hi-res model guidance suggest some potential that some of this heavy rain will occur farther inland, and increases the threat of flooding rains into southern Colorado, Austin, and Waller counties.

Austin County, TX
Colorado State
League City, TX
Waller County, TX
Colorado County, TX
Austin, TX
Waller, TX
Comments / 0

