Kevi Morse is maximizing his indie grind by embarking out on a tour, dropping a single, releasing an EP, and also just got married too!. “I’m currently on an independent tour set up by nothing but faith. The new single I’m releasing called ‘I Remember’. The song is a summer vibe that speaks about relationships that didn’t & happiness that come from finding the right one for you. As a man of God I just want to shine light on the culture and talk about reality.”