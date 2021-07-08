Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakland, CA

LEILA ABDUL-RAUF: “The I Emerges II: In And Out Of Being” Premiered At New Noise Magazine; Fourth Solo LP, Phantasiai, Sees Release Through Cyclic Law Next Week

By GGM Staff
guitargirlmag.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext week, Oakland, California-based LEILA ABDUL-RAUF (Vastum, Ionophore, Cardinal Wyrm, Fyrhtu) will release her fourth full-length solo album, Phantasiai, through Cyclic Law. With the album on the verge of its public unveiling, New Noise Magazine is hosting an exclusive premiere of its latest single, “The I Emerges II: In And Out Of Being.”

guitargirlmag.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
City
Oakland, CA
Oakland, CA
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abdul#In And Out#Ionophore#Heresie Studio#Ligeti#New Noise Magazine Right#Cloister Recordings#Bandcamp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicEDMTunes

Report: Swedish House Mafia Will Release New Music Next Week

As Summer kicks into high gear and music events return (in many places), plenty of artists are starting to release all of the music they’ve been holding back. It looks like that will also include Swedish House Mafia. Yes, Swedish House Mafia who hasn’t released a track since “Don’t You Worry Child”. Their 2019 world tour went out with a bit of a whimper and then COVID took its toll. Since then the EDM world has almost forgotten they exist.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Riot Ten releases new 13-track LP, ‘Hype Or Die: Homecoming’

Christopher Wilson’s Riot Ten project launched into the dubstep stratosphere with his Hype Or Die series. 2016’s Bunji Garlin-assisted “Like Kanye” marked his breakout, and shortly thereafter, Wilson found himself regularly touring across the US as a result. As the pandemic halted touring and live shows, Wilson opted to take advantage of the opportunity and get to work on his latest LP, Hype Or Die: Homecoming.
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Lea Thomas Shares New Single/Video on Guitar Girl Magazine | LP out Friday + Livestream with Half Waif

Today, Japanese American multi-disciplinary artist & singer-songwriter Lea Thomas releases stunning single/video “Heat Keeps Rising” via Guitar Girl Magazine, ahead of her new full-length album Mirrors To The Sun out this Friday via Johanna Warren’s Spirit House Records. This follows her cosmic single “Howl” which debuted on NPR and sparked praise across BTRtoday, The Guardian, BrooklynVegan, The Bluegrass Situation, and more. Inspired by reading about the ongoing climate crisis, the new song/video reflects on how strange and significant it feels to be alive in such electrifying times. She sings, “I’ll take a walk, taking nothing with me but the weight of my thoughts into the churning of the city”, the rawness in her voice is carried by a propulsive rhythm section and waves of overdriven guitar while guiding, surreal visuals follow her hypnotic vocals.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Innocence Mission’s Karen Peris announces new solo LP, shares “I Would Sing Along”

The Innocence Mission's Karen Peris has announced a new solo album, A Song is Way Above the Lawn, which will be out October 8 via Bella Union. Made with her husband and bandmate Don Peris and their children Drew and Anna, she describes it as "An illustrated album, for kids or for anyone who might like songs about walking under trees in a city, seeing dogs from a car window, reading, encountering gentle lions in the public library, listening to the first sounds of the morning, looking at stars, thinking about giraffes, and elephants, and the beauty of the world, the possibility contained in a tiny moment of a day."
Musicguitargirlmag.com

GRITTY IN PINK BROUGHT THE GRIT TO NOHO WITH EXPLOSIVE RETURN TO THE LIVE STAGE

Los Angeles (July 2021): Gritty In Pink made their long-awaited return to the live stage on July 8 at Pitfire Pizza in North Hollywood. After 16 months away from the stage and many virtual shows later, the empowering female-led platform returned with a live music set. The show was sponsored by Pitfire Pizza, Mackie, NoHo Arts District, Local Roots Kombucha, Guitar Girl Magazine, with charity partner the LA LGBT Center.
MusicAustin Chronicle

Video Premiere: Tony Kamel Steps Out Solo With An “Amen”

Last summer, Wood & Wire released its fourth LP and follow-up to 2018’s Grammy-nominated platter North of Despair. The aptly titled No Matter Where It Goes From Here clarioned an optimistic note from the local string quartet amid the pandemic’s hottest days, a sense that as bad as things may get, we also need to cherish what we have.
Rock MusicNYS Music

Timbre Coup Has ‘Sudden Urge’ To Release a New LP

Timbre Coup has long been an Albany band with a heavy following and an energetic fanbase. Ahead of their long awaited fourth studio album, Sudden Urge, the first in almost 10 years, Timbre Coup put on a release party at Putnam Place in Saratoga Springs on Friday, June 25. With...
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

PREMIERE – Clare Follett releases new single, “Now”

Newfoundland-based indie singer-songwriter, Clare Follett has unveiled her brand new alternative-pop single, “Now”. With a gripping guitar and drum line complimented by beautiful vocals that express the developing emotions in the lyrics, the vocals and instruments blend seamlessly together which make a hauntingly delicate yet powerful song. The feeling of...
Rock Musictheobelisk.net

Wail Premiere Self-Titled Debut in Full: Out This Week on Translation Loss

Philadelphia instrumentalist four-piece Wail release their self-titled debut July 23 on Translation Loss Records, and across its 10 tracks they jam out like the Philly All-Stars they are by any other name. Featuring Yanni Papadopoulos and Alexi Papadopoulos of Stinking Lizaveta on guitar and bass, EDO‘s Pete Wilder also on guitar and drummer Grant Calvin Weston, who’s worked with James “Blood” Ulmer, Billy Martin and hosts of others in varying jazz, funk and fusion contexts in addition to performing solo, they don’t skimp on pedigree, but the hour-long Wail is of course about more than the stuff they’ve done before. The bounce and surging lead guitar of “Family Man” and the jangly underpinning of swing in preceding opener “He Knows What it Is,” building to a fullness of tone and then pulling back to make room for the next solo, the jab-throwing rhythm of “Symmetry” and the way its burgeoning psychedelic feel give over to the nine-minute stretch of “Astronomy”a and the ensuing languid hypnocraft in the first half there — rest assured, they grow freakier as they go — all of these elements come together early on the record to establish a sonic personality with the confidence to go where it wants and follow improvisational whims, but also to build a conversation between the players involved and dive into the chemistry there. Just so happens there’s plenty of that to go around.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

'I thought he was some weirdo!' Partygoer develops disposable camera film to find she danced and took selfies with Paul Mescal... two months before he soared to fame on Normal People

A partygoer developed an old disposable camera only to realise she had snaps from a random night out with Paul Mescal. Orlmae Joscon simply thought the Irish heartthrob was 'some weirdo.'. She had absolutely no clue who the actor was - and had no idea she had snapped a photo...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Kanye West crumbles to the ground as he pledges to 'never abandon your family' while estranged wife Kim Kardashian watches on with the kids as rapper unveils highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda during livestream broadcast from hometown of Atlanta, Georgia

Kanye West was overcome with emotion as he premiered his highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda on Thursday night. The 44-year-old rapper unveiled the album track-by-track during an Apple Music livestream, which was broadcast from his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. After arriving fashionably late to the event, West faced a crowd...
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears' 'controlling' mother Lynne forced the pop star to end 55-hour Las Vegas marriage to childhood sweetheart Jason Alexander in 2004, divorce attorney reveals

The annulment of Britney Spears' marriage to childhood sweetheart Jason Alexander was the first insight into the singer's powerlessness over her own life and has had a devastating impact on it ever since. This is the view of now retired divorce attorney Mark Goldberg who is speaking out for the...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

JAY-Z Gifts Memphis Bleek An Iced-Out Roc-A-Fella Chain

Some bonds can never be broken, and the loyalty between JAY-Z and his longtime protege Memphis Bleek continues to hold strong. For many fans, Reasonable Doubt marked the introduction to both parties, with Bleek holding it down alongside Hov on the classic "Coming Of Age." From that point on, Bleek was a fixture on many of JAY's releases, including Hard Knock Life, The Life & Times Of S. Carter, The Dynasty: Roc La Familia, and Blueprint 2.

Comments / 0

Community Policy