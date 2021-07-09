Cancel
Bethlehem, PA

Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management Appoints First Director of Philanthropic Services

Stamford Advocate
 11 days ago

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management, LLC, one of the nation’s largest independently owned financial consulting firms specializing in the management of institutional assets, qualified and non-qualified retirement plans, private wealth, and planned giving has appointed Stephen Link as its first director of philanthropic services as of July 1. In his new role, Link will focus on Cornerstone’s not-for profit clients to help them enhance their planned giving programs by offering audits, ongoing senior gift counsel, marketing and mentoring.

