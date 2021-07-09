Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Face to Face Announces New Album No Way Out But Through for September 2021 Release

By Leanne Rubinstein
mxdwn.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican rock band Face to Face has announced a new upcoming album titled No Way Out But Through, according to Brooklyn Vegan. The album is set for release on September 10 with Fat Wreck Chords and can be pre-saved here. Produced by Siegfried Meier, No Way Out But Through follows...

music.mxdwn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Face To Face#Brooklyn Vegan#No Way Out#Fat Wreck Chords#Long Way Down#American#Live In A Dive#Black Eye Specialist 2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Rock Music
Country
Sweden
News Break
Music
Related
Musicshorefire.com

Kyle Dion Announces Bold, Unfiltered New Album Out August 20th

“just one of my many, many good recommendations”. “an elegant falsetto that could soften the hardest of hearts”. Today, Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter and boisterous rising star with a golden falsetto, Kyle Dion, announces his new album set for August 20th release via AWAL. The new record marks a new era for the “rising star” (PAPER) as he sheds his melancholy in favor of more bright and buoyant tunes.
Musicxpn.org

Moor Mother releases tense new single “Obsidian,” announces new album Black Encyclopedia of the Air

In less than two minutes, Moor Mother covers hell, capitalism, and night terrors on her new track “Obsidian.” The song is the latest taste of her upcoming album, Black Encyclopedia of the Air, which will be out September 17 via her new label Anti-. The Philadelphia-based project of producer and poet Camae Ayewa brought in Pink Siifu for a feature on the track and worked with director Ari Marcopoulus to create an accompanying video.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

GAMMA RAY To Release '30 Years Live Anniversary' Album In September

Hamburg, Germany's GAMMA RAY has delivered impressive statements of its own musical philosophy to the worldwide heavy metal community for more than 30 years now. Founded and fronted by Kai Hansen after his departure from the famous German power metal band HELLOWEEN, GAMMA RAY recorded 11 studio albums between 1989 and 2015. Alongside Dirk Schlächter (bass), Henjo Richter (guitar), Michael Ehré (drums) and Frank Beck (vocals), Hansen is the band's lead vocalist, guitarist and chief songwriter.
Rock Musicmxdwn.com

Son Volt Reflects on “Livin’ In The USA” in New Single

In May, the Alt-country band Son Volt announced their upcoming new album Electro Melodier will be released on July 30th. Now the band has shared “Livin’ In The USA” from the album, along with a nostalgic lyrics video. The band got the name for their song of two vintage amplifiers and with that sets the tone for their new album, a mix of folk, country, blues and rock.
Musicmxdwn.com

Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine Announce Joint Album A Beginner’s Mind for September 2021 Release and Shares New Songs “Reach Out” and “Olympus”

Indie-folk singer Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine presented their upcoming album, A Beginner’s Mind, to the world today. According to music publication website Pitchfork, the album will drop on September 24th via Stevens label Asthmatic Kitty and is available for preorder here. And check out the album cover and tracklist below.
CelebritiesSpin

Courtney Barnett Announces New Album, Things Take Time, Take Time, Releases New Single, ‘Rae Street’

The three-year wait for a new Courtney Barnett album is almost over, as the singer/songwriter/superstar just announced that her third studio album, Things Take Time, Take Time will be releasing on Nov. 12 via Mom+Pop Music / Marathon Artists. Of course, it’s not exactly the first new album from Barnett since 2018’s Tell Me How You Really Feel, as she dropped a pair of live albums in the interim, but it’s her first new material since 2019’s lone single “Everybody Here Hates You.”
Musicmxdwn.com

The Flaming Lips To Unveil Rare Album The Soft Bulletin Companion This Week

After 22 years, The Flaming Lips release their 1999 promo album The Soft Bulletin Companion this week, on July 16th. For over 20 years, the album was a rarety under music collectors. The album was distributed by the band’s management back in the ’90s; it was meant to accompany the band’s original album The Soft Bulletin. The album served as a promotion only and was handed out to only an extremely limited amount of people, like family, friends and some radios.
Musiciconvsicon.com

TREMONTI To Release ‘Marching In Time’ Album On September 24th!

World-renowned guitarist/songwriter Mark Tremonti is back with his fifth album from his solo band, Tremonti. The new album, entitled Marching In Time, is scheduled for global release on September 24th via Napalm Records and is available for pre-order beginning today. Mark Tremonti is no stranger to storytelling. Throughout his years...
Rock MusicPunknews.org

Turnstile announce new album

Turnstile have announced that they will be releasing a new LP. The album is called GLOW ON and is due out August 27. The band also have a handful of tour dates for this August and September. Turnstile released their EP Turnstile Love Connection last month. See the post and dates below.
Musicmxdwn.com

Billy Bragg Announces New Album The Million Things That Never Happened for October 2021 Release, Shares New Single “I Will Be Your Shield”

Rock icon Billy Bragg has been active for 30 years now; in this time, the musician has released 9 solo albums. Now the artist announced his newest album, The Million Things That Never Happened will be released on October 8th. Along with the album announcement, the singer shared the single “I Will Be Your Shield.” About the song, Bragg said: “To me this (“I Will Be Your Shield”) is the heart and soul of the album.” He continues, “I’ve come to the conclusion that empathy is the currency of music – that our job as songwriters is to help people come to terms with their feelings by offering them examples of how others may have dealt with a situation similar to that in which listeners find themselves. After what we’ve all been through, the idea of being a shield, physically, emotionally, psychologically, really resonates.”
Dahlonega, GAung.edu

Alumna releases new album

University of North Georgia (UNG) alumna Emmy Lawalin, who goes by "Emmy Law" in the music industry, released "Bitter Heart," on May 21. It is her second extended play album. She recorded the album in Nashville, Tennessee, where she moved in February after four years in the Atlanta music scene. An indie-pop singer-songwriter, Lawalin said the album marked an important milestone for her.
Boston, MAmxdwn.com

Megadeth Announces New Live Album Unplugged In Boston

In 2001, metal icons Megadeth performed an acoustic concert in Boston, recorded it, and then later made it available for fan club members only. Now, 20 years later the band releases the album via indie label Cleopatra Records. While no exact release date is official yet, fans can pre-order the album now. Megadeth announced their upcoming tour in May.
Musicrespect-mag.com

Vince Staples Releases New Visual For “Are You With That?” Off New Self-Titled Album, Out Now

Today, Vince Staples released the official music video for “ARE YOU WITH THAT?” off his new self-titled album out now via Blacksmith Recordings / Motown Records. The video for the “moody slow jam” (Rolling Stone) – also described by NPR as a “somber summer anthem for Staples’ hometown of North Long Beach” – was directed by Jack Begert (Doja Cat, ScHoolboy Q), and is available to watch HERE. Stream or download Vince Staples HERE.
New York City, NYguitargirlmag.com

Shortly Announces Debut Album Dancer – Out September 24th via Triple Crown Records; Touring with Chloe Moriondo This Fall

New York, NY – July 16th, 2021 – Detroit’s Shortly (aka Alexandria Maniak) has announced their debut album – Dancer – due out on September 24th via Triple Crown Records and available for PRE-ORDER HERE. Maniak, who also plays guitar and bass in Chloe Moriondo‘s band, is set to support the debut LP this Fall, opening select dates of Moriondo’s US headline tour. Confirmed dates can be found below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy