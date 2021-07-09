Face to Face Announces New Album No Way Out But Through for September 2021 Release

Rock icon Billy Bragg has been active for 30 years now; in this time, the musician has released 9 solo albums. Now the artist announced his newest album, The Million Things That Never Happened will be released on October 8th. Along with the album announcement, the singer shared the single “I Will Be Your Shield.” About the song, Bragg said: “To me this (“I Will Be Your Shield”) is the heart and soul of the album.” He continues, “I’ve come to the conclusion that empathy is the currency of music – that our job as songwriters is to help people come to terms with their feelings by offering them examples of how others may have dealt with a situation similar to that in which listeners find themselves. After what we’ve all been through, the idea of being a shield, physically, emotionally, psychologically, really resonates.”