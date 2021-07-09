Haley Patillo offering voice and piano at UAHT's Hope campus
HOPE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas at Hope will offer voice and piano lessons this fall taught by Haley Patillo Thompson. Thompson is daughter of Christian songwriter David Patillo, who immersed her in music from a young age on his concert tours. She earned an Associate of Arts in Music from Texarkana College, a Bachelor of Music in Vocal Performance from Henderson State University and a Master of Music in Vocal Performance from Stephen F. Austin State University.www.texarkanagazette.com
