15 Kayla Wilson Announces Verbal Commitment to Stanford’s Class of 2026

The future of Boston College's football program is extremely bright with Jeff Hafley leading the charge. The Eagles took a major step in the right direction on the field last season, going 6-5 and hanging around with some of the premier programs in college football in tough losses. Recruiting has also improved a ton since Hafley and his staff arrived in Chestnut Hill, as Boston College reeled in a top 40 class in 2021 and is on the verge of securing a historic one for the program this cycle.