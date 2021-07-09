Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

#15 Kayla Wilson Announces Verbal Commitment to Stanford’s Class of 2026

By Anne Lepesant
swimswam.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlympic Trials Wave II semi-finalist Kayla Wilson has announced her verbal commitment to Stanford University for 2022-23. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

swimswam.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Norfolk Academy#Swimswam#Nova#Lsc#Scy#Fitterandfaster Com#Fft Social Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PBS
Sports
Stanford University
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
News Break
Sports
Related
swimswam.com

Futures Qualifier Ella Epes Sends Verbal Commitment to UConn for 2022-23

Futures qualifier Ella Epes will join the University of Connecticut class of 2026 with times that would already score for the Huskies at conference. Current photo via Ella Epes. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming...
Sportssportswar.com

What are the chances we retain these 2022 verbal commits?

This recruiting class is shaping up to be relatively good and may get better as these kids get exposure and ranked by various outlets. But given there is normal attrition in recruiting classes that don't actually sign and knowing we have received verbals from kids who are being pursued by other Power 5 schools, can we actually keep them interested in VT?
MLBMorgan Hill Times

Aidan Keenan’s rapid rise leads to verbal commitment to Cal

When Aidan Keenan’s older brother Tyler committed to play baseball at Sacramento State in August 2019, it gave him some added inspiration to start grinding everyday. From that moment to early 2021, Keenan hit a growth spurt, got in the weight room, gained 40 pounds and started pumping out 90 mph fastballs. When one of Aidan’s dream schools—Cal Berkeley—made an offer last November, he talked it over with his family before making a verbal commitment to the Pac-12 school.
Syracuse, NYchatsports.com

Get to know Syracuse’s Class of 2022 football commits

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. After a 1-10 season in 2020, Syracuse football has added seven recruits to its Class of 2022 over the past few months. In the Orange’s last recruiting class, the Class of 2021, they have...
Colorado Statethednvr.com

Rams add another verbal from the Lone Star State: John Locke commits to CSU

FORT COLLINS, CO. — Another day, another verbal commit. Colorado State Football received its 12th commitment of the 2022 recruiting cycle Tuesday evening. John Locke, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound tight end out of O’Connor High School (Texas), announced his decision via Twitter. In eight games last season Locke primarily played wide receiver, though he is expected to play tight end at the…
Football247Sports

Notre Dame Loses a Class of 2022 Commitment

Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nachoochee School three-star defensive end Darren Agu has announced his de-commitment from Notre Dame. The 6-6, 225-pounder had committed to the Fighting Irish back on Apr. 9 and seemed locked in with his decision throughout his process but that no longer seems to be the case. Agu...
Delaware Stateswimswam.com

IM Specialist Ian Donahue Sends Verbal Commitment to Delaware for 2022-23

Ian Donahue has verbally committed to Delaware for 2022-23 with times that are already scorable at the conference championships. Current photo via Ian Donahue. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
College Sports247Sports

Meet the Boston College Football Committed Class of 2022

The future of Boston College's football program is extremely bright with Jeff Hafley leading the charge. The Eagles took a major step in the right direction on the field last season, going 6-5 and hanging around with some of the premier programs in college football in tough losses. Recruiting has also improved a ton since Hafley and his staff arrived in Chestnut Hill, as Boston College reeled in a top 40 class in 2021 and is on the verge of securing a historic one for the program this cycle.
Texas State247Sports

Texas safety Collin Wright talks commitment to Stanford

Manvel (Texas) High safety Collin Wright announced his commitment to Stanford on Monday evening. The touted recruit chose the Cardinal over 25 other offers. The 6-foot, 185-pound Wright also strongly considered Colorado, Duke and Utah. "First, I’d have to say the people," Wright told 247Sports of what sealed the deal....
Louisiana State247Sports

Committed: 30 recruits in Louisiana's 2022 class pick a college

The state of Louisiana is once again deep with talent in the 2022 recruiting class, including three five-stars at the top of the rankings - and all three are committed to LSU. In total, 30 prospects from the state of Louisiana are now committed to a college team. Here's how the entire group of 30 prospects is broken down by which colleges they are committed to. LSU leads the way in Louisiana with nine commitments, while Louisiana Tech has four commitments from in-state prospects. Billy Napier's Ragin' Cajuns have one in-state prospect on board.

Comments / 0

Community Policy