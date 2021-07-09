Cancel
AVM: Fostering a Strong Cloud Ecosystem in Malaysia

By Ken Phillips
CIO
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a lineage dating back to 2010, when it first began to offer cloud computing services, AVM Cloud Sdn Bhd (formerly Integrated Global Solutions Technologies Sdn Bhd) today is at the forefront of the growing and rapidly accelerating transition to a software-defined approach in Malaysia. We recently caught up with Kenny Lim Chief Technology Officer of AVM Cloud and a co-founder of Integrated Solutions Technologies, to learn what he sees driving the shift to the cloud, and what it means to be VMware Cloud Verified.

