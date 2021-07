The Florida Panthers enter the offseason with over $13 million (according to CapFriendly’s current lineup) in cap space, but before they dip into the murky pond that is unrestricted free agency frenzy on July 28, they are going to have to make decisions on contributors from last year’s squad who need new deals. Let’s take a look at where the Cats stand with their goaltending as we approach the NHL’s “silly season.”